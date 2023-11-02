First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,422 Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Triumph Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

TFIN traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.22. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $72.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $150,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $763,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

