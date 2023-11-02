First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Amgen by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 18,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in Amgen by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.45. 385,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,620. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.41 and a 200-day moving average of $245.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

