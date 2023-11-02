First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,749 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

