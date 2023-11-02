First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 16,440 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the quarter. Encore Wire accounts for approximately 3.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 0.18% of Encore Wire worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 23.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 900.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WIRE traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $181.58. 19,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.30. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $130.52 and a 1 year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

