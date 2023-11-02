First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $557.95. The company had a trading volume of 462,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,718. The company has a market capitalization of $247.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.