First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 8,200 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ON by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ON by 646.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 1,590.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONON. TheStreet downgraded ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.02.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. 831,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.23.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. ON’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

