First Dallas Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.02. 446,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

