First Dallas Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 264,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.92. 2,924,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,583,141. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,666 shares of company stock worth $12,738,421. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

