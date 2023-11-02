First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.22. 701,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,230. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

