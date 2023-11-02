First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $899,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $6,311,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,848,307 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,390,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.