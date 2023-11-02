First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 221,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 250,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

