First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.69. 6,536,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,054,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

