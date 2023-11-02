First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $13.09 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 7.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of Texas Pacific Land worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. York GP Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,894,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 98 shares of company stock worth $180,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.4 %

TPL traded up $26.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,869.09. 13,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,850.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,602.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.87 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

