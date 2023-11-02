First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 1.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,950,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

