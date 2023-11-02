First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $4.39 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

NYSE UBER traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,969,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,969,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

