First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,999 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.73. 1,414,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,377. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

