First Dallas Securities Inc. Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,164. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $311.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,089,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,690,652. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $802.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

