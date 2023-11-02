First Dallas Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.10. 94,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,705. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.15.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.70%.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

