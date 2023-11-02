First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 31,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,466,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 92,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after buying an additional 125,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,268 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.22. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULCC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.48.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

