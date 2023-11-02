First Dallas Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 106,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,666. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average of $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.