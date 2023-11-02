First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,669 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream makes up approximately 1.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 11.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 303,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 255,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,655,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after buying an additional 52,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.40. 324,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In related news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,596,138.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,921.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,596,138.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,921.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,014. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.