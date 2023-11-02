First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.86. 1,101,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SO

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.