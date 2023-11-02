First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 25,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 176,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 230,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 3,796,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,240,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

