First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 11,894 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.28. 7,789,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,619. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

