First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Eagle Materials comprises approximately 1.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.22. 70,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,408. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.