First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 13,353 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 157,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.2% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 58,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,203,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,123,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

