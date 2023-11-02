First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 1,498 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.24. 529,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $138.77 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.32.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

