First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 3,878 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Vistra Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE VST traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.85. 771,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,314. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

