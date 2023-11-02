First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 48,691 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,691 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 1.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 2,678,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,369,227. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

