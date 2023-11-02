First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 564 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.65. 207,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,132. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $151.34 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

