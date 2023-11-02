First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,230. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.14.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

