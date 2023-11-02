First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes $555,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,361,000 after buying an additional 302,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,472,000 after buying an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,754,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648,623 shares of company stock worth $87,937,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.95. 5,478,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

