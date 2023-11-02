First Dallas Securities Inc. Trims Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,648 shares during the period. Ethan Allen Interiors accounts for 1.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,220,000 after acquiring an additional 82,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $44,187,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $23,880,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE ETD traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.40. 25,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,944. The company has a market capitalization of $670.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

