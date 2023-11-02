First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Down 8.6%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.59 and last traded at C$6.59. 356,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 693,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$197.05 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.2989281 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.44, for a total value of C$84,400.00. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

