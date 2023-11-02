First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Price Performance

First National Bank Alaska stock opened at $193.95 on Thursday. First National Bank Alaska has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $614.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.16.

First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

