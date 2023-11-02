First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,884.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 64,760.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

FTXL traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $75.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

