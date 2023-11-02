FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SKOR stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $44.96 and a twelve month high of $48.77.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.