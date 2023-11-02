Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.00

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 81.60 ($0.99), with a volume of 30381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.10 ($1.01).

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowtech Fluidpower

In other news, insider Roger McDowell bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £249,000 ($302,993.43). 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.