Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 140,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 85,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 293,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

