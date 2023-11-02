FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.46, but opened at $29.12. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. FOX shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 798,420 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

