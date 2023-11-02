Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of FYBR stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 434,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 37,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $573,495.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,355,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,688,454.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 774,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,485 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,560,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 102,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 116,579 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Read Our Latest Report on FYBR

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.