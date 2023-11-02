Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533,268 shares during the period. Frontier Group comprises 1.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Frontier Group worth $30,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Frontier Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Frontier Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 844,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $778.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196. 83.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.48.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

