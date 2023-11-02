FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stake Lowered by Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for 2.0% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 163,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

