Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 11000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Full Metal Minerals Stock Down 30.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -1,093.01.
About Full Metal Minerals
Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
