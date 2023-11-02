Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 11000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Full Metal Minerals Stock Down 30.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -1,093.01.

About Full Metal Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full Metal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Metal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.