FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Issued By DA Davidson

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Heritage Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

HTBK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 0.2 %

HTBK stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.02. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

