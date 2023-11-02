FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the casino operator will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

