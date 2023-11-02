FY2023 Earnings Forecast for ON Semiconductor Corporation Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

NASDAQ ON opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 11.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 20,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

