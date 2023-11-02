FY2023 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.28. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $142.40 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $128.57 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.62 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

