FY2023 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will earn $7.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $136.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

