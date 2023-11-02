FY2023 EPS Estimates for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Colony Bankcorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Colony Bankcorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of CBAN opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

